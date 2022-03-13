NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will bring a cajun flair to North Charleston next month.

The distillery will host its first annual New Orleans-themed Firefly on the Bayou event on April 3.

Guests can enjoy a classic crawfish boil along with live music from Charleston’s “Street Beat” brass and the New Breed Brass Band.

“Crawfish boils were a part of my childhood and it’s such a fond memory,” said Scott Newitt, co-owner of Firefly Distillery. “We hosted a smaller version of this event back when we first opened for select attendees, but it’s such a fun experience we wanted to invite more people to join us year after year.”

Guests can also purchase cuisines from local food trucks, beer, and wine.

Visitors can also bring their own chairs and blankets, however, pets, coolers, tents, and outside food and drinks are not permitted.

Rideshare services are encouraged as onsite parking is limited.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of. Children under age 10 are admitted free.