NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday.

The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons.

The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about this latest endeavor. The Cedar Grove location joins the Paquins’ other locations at Azalea Square, Charleston Southern University, and Moncks Corner.

“We are honored to be opening our fourth Firehouse Subs location in the greater Charleston area,” BJ Paquin said. “Between our loyal guests and the brand’s unique mission, we are excited to continue serving a great product for our guests and supporting our local first responders through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations, has awarded more than $2.8 million to first responders in South Carolina, including $625,000 in the Charleston area, according to the company.

As is customary for each new Firehouse Subs location, a custom mural was commissioned and hand-painted by Chief Mural Officer Joe Puskas. It features BJ and Kayla Paquin’s sons with their dogs in a golf cart as well as Dorchester County government buildings and fire department trucks.

The store will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.