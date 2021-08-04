Firetruck brigade collecting school supplies needed for community

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will partner with multiple agencies to host a firetruck brigade for the community.

The Community Resource Center Summerville, The Summerville Fire Department, The Dorchester County Fire Department, The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department and The Dorchester County Democratic Party will all partner for the event on August 8.

The event will be held at the Rollins Edward Community Center located at 301 N. Hickory starting at 1:00 p.m. to collect school supplies.