Firework safety tips from the Mount Pleasant Fire Department

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Since many local firework celebrations have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people are considering setting off their own fireworks this Fourth of July.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) says they are expecting more firework-related incidents and 9-1-1 calls this July Fourth since cancelled commercial firework shows have families turning to their own backyards.

If you want to put on your own show, Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon says, there are a couple things to keep in mind to stay safe:

“It’s good to start small, some of the stuff that’s out there for purchase is pretty hefty and pretty big and especially in these smaller neighborhoods, you could really do some damage if it lands in the woods, or tips over and hits the neighbors house.” Chief Mike Mixon

Chief Mixon says, bigger isn’t always better when it comes to fireworks, and even some of the little things like sparklers, seem innocent, but can be more dangerous than what meets the eye:

“Sparklers and all are fun and they seem safe, but some of those sparklers can burn up to 2,000 degrees, and a lot of the burn injuries come from these children accidentally grabbing it.” Chief Mike Mixon

He suggests glow sticks as a fun and more safe alternative for kids.

While Chief Mixon says small scale fires can be put out with a hose or a bucket of water, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 if your fireworks show doesn’t go as planned:



“You know we have a thermal imaging camera that allows us to see differences in heat so we can kind of see things that the naked eye wouldn’t pick up, so yeah absolutely call us, 9-1-1, if they have any concerns at all, and we’re happy to come and help.” Chief Mike Mixon

Chief Mixon says that the adult who is lighting the fireworks should not be drinking, and he suggests keeping a bucket of water nearby just in case. Also, he reminds everyone not to dispose of used fireworks in a trash can, because they could smolder and light the trash can on fire.



