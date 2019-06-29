Fireworks displays to take place on Lowcountry beaches for 4th of July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Fourth Of July is right around the corner and you may want to head to the beaches to celebrate.

Some beaches, here in the Lowcountry, are planning some fireworks displays for the holiday.

On the Isle of Palms, a fireworks display will happen on Front Beach after dark. All belongings need to be cleared from the area between 21st Avenue and 3rd Avenue by 6:30 PM as crews set up. Personal fireworks are not permitted in the city of Isle of Palms.

Folly Beach will also set off fireworks on the beach by 3rd Block West after dusk. Officials want to remind people that fireworks are not allowed inside city limits, and public fireworks displays are prohibited unless city council gives written permission.

Finally, Sullivan’s Island will have a celebration beginning at 6:00 PM at J. Marshall Stith Park. They will be having music until when the fireworks will be shot off. Alcohol and pets are not allowed in the park.