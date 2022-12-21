NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hearing the pop and crackle of fireworks will become a regular sound over the next several days. In fact, neighbors should not be surprised if they see the sparkle of a few fireworks while looking to the sky for Santa and his eight reindeer on Christmas Eve.

While most people wait to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve, it is legal to set off the dazzling displays in some cities across the Lowcountry on the days leading up to the year-end.

Setting off fireworks is allowed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Goose Creek, and on Christmas Day in Hanahan.

They are also allowed on any day in Summerville between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., North Charleston from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., and on James Island between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

And you can shoot fireworks both the day before and the day after a holiday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. in Mount Pleasant.

Those looking to celebrate the Christmas holiday with fireworks are encouraged to be respectful of their neighbors and be reasonable when it comes to the time at which they are igniting fireworks.

Remember, many children go to sleep early on Christmas Eve to prepare for Santa’s arrival and most pets fear the loud bangs.