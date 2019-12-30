Fireworks safety: How to safely shoot off fireworks

Summerville, S.C. – WCBD – Every year fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires according to Summerville Fire and Rescue.

Engineer Wes Carter from Summerville Fire and Rescue says fireworks can cause house fires, vehicle fires, trash fires, and grass fires.

He says to stand at least 20-25 feet away from the fireworks and place them as far away from residences as possible.

Carter says there should always be adult supervision and parents should always light sparklers for children.

Sparklers alone account for more than one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries according to Summerville Fire and Rescue.

Engineer Carter says to never aim fireworks at other people or houses.

If there is a fire Carter says to escape the home or area and call 911.

“We always recommend to not self-treat. Call 911. That’s what the fire department, EMS and Police department. that’s what we’re all here for. It’s what we’re trained to do,” said Carter.

Summerville Fire and Rescue recommend you leave your fireworks outside overnight to cool and soak them in the morning before throwing them away.