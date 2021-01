NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of I-26 eastbound was closed for a portion of the morning commute due to a crash Thursday morning.

Initially, an accident blocked two eastbound lanes at Aviation Avenue around 7:00 a.m., which caused a significant backup.

The closure later impacted traffic between Ashley Phosphate Road and Aviation Avenue. But crews were later able to reopen lanes Just after 8:00 a.m.

Traffic continues to move slow.

🚨CRASH WATCH🚨 accident on I-26 E/B two lanes blocked at Aviation Ave (Summerville to downtown commute almost an hour right now) pic.twitter.com/5tgT24uUPh — Hanna Powers (@hannakpowers) January 21, 2021