First annual Lowcountry Derby to be held May 1

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The first annual Lowcountry Derby for The Celebration Projects is set for May 1 on Hilton Head Island.

The event will be held at The Burnt Church Distillery and will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Guests can enjoy an open bar — including unlimited mint juleps, — traditional food, live music, and watching the Kentucky Derby on multiple TVs.

Coastal Pediatric Dentistry is putting on the event, and all proceeds will benefit The Celebration Projects, which “works with children who may be facing financial, physical, social, or mental challenges and gives them a day to celebrate their birthday.”

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at this link.