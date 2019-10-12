Inaugural “Stemapalooza” in North Charleston encourages children to pursue STEM-related studies

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Society of Black Engineers held their first STEM Fair on October 12.

“Stemapalooza” served as an engagement and outreach opportunity for STEM and exposed children of all ages to various STEM-related activities.

The event was held at BoomTown, one of the first software companies that sparked Charleston’s fast-growing tech sector.

The event was co-hosted by Charleston Women in Tech.

Organizers hope it will become a yearly event to inspire and encourage younger children to seek out STEM-related studies and careers.