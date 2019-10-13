First black-owned brick building in Charleston celebrates 137th anniversary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first black-owned brick building in Charleston celebrated its 137th year.

The building belongs to Mount Zion AME Church where Reverend Dr. Kylon Jerome Middleton serves as the pastor.

Many people in the community attended the church in Downtown Charleston for the anniversary.

Reverend Darrin Goss Sr., Coast Community Foundation President and CEO, was the keynote speaker.

Commemorating the anniversary, Reverend Goss spoke to the struggle of African Americans and how the church’s legacy fuels hope and inspires people to persevere in continuing to build up the future.