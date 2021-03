This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A vaccination clinic will be held Thursday in the Pineville area.

The vaccination clinic will be held at Day Dawn Baptist Church located at 2057 Hwy 45. from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The clinic will run on a first come, first served basis for people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B where they will receive a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.