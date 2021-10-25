First Lady Jill Biden tours MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the Medical University of South Carolina on Monday where she toured the Hollings Cancer Center for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The First Lady met with doctors and administration at MUSC before beginning the tour and heard from a breast cancer patient about their journey.

Dr. Biden’s visit highlighted the center’s efforts to provide breast cancer screenings, education, and care to women – and especially African American women – in rural and medically underserved communities across South Carolina.

Staff at Hollings Cancer Center wanted to show the First Lady the work they do, including a program based in Black churches called ‘Train the Trainer.’

“What happens is our team goes out there and it’s pretty extensive training. It’s a ton of things that people need to do to try and know when to get screened and lifestyle and other changes that are important,” said Dr. Raymond Dubois, MUSC College of Medicine.

Dubois also said as part of her visit, they plan to have the First Lady meet some of the staff and students at the center, including students from their HBCU program that attend MUSC.

Dr. Biden has been very involved in breast cancer awareness having many friends who experienced the illness. After losing a friend to breast cancer, the First Lady began educating people on the disease.

She came bearing cooking from the White House; the treats had pink frosting and were cut in the shape of Breast Cancer Awareness ribbons.

The First Lady will also visit Joint Base Charleston where she’ll host a “Joining Forces” event with military families.