First Lady Jill Biden will visit MUSC, Joint Base Charleston next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First Lady Jill Biden is expected to arrive in the Lowcountry on Monday for a trip to MUSC and Joint Base Charleston.

She’ll first visit the Medical University of South Carolina for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the hospital’s Hollings Cancer Center.

Biden will then visit Joint Bast Charleston where she will host a “Joining Forces” event with military families.

This is the second visit to South Carolina for the First Lady this month. She was in the Columbia area last weekend for a visit to Brookland Baptist Church where she helped celebrate Pastor Charles B. Jackson Sr. and his 50th year of service.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Robin Jackson, wife of Pastor Jackson, offered to be Jill Biden’s “prayer partner” when the Bidens worshipped at the church following the 2015 death of her son Beau from brain cancer.

AP reports Biden’s role in celebrating the pastor’s 50th anniversary was a surprise for Robin Jackson in keeping with the first lady’s reputation for doing thoughtful things for people she cares about.