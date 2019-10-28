First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Charleston to highlight disaster preparedness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The White House announced in a press release that First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence will travel to Charleston to highlight emergency preparedness efforts and meet with troops on Wednesday, October 30.

They will visit with 5th graders at Lambs Elementary School and participate in the Red Cross’s Pillowcase Project, which is an emergency response program designed for children to help them be better prepared both mentally and physically for natural disasters.

Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence will also visit Joint Base Charleston where they will meet with Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and civilians to thank them for their service and learn more about the bases’s capabilities in disaster response, relief, and recovery efforts.

Mrs. Trump will then deliver remarks to the troops and their families thanking them for their service.