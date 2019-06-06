First look at design concepts for the Lowcountry Rapid Transit Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments gave a first look at the initial routing and station design concepts for the Lowcountry Rapid Transit Project.

The organization held a meeting Thursday in North Charleston.

Organizers received input on transit needs and viewed proposed service changes.

“We will have a smart card system. CARTA recently replaced their fare boxes so that we have the option in the future to make all our transit smart card optional. If you don’t have cash on you, you can tap the card and ride,” said Sharon Hollis, principal planner with BCDCOG.

Under the current schedule, the new Lowcountry Rapid Transit is expected to be complete by 2025.