First public hearing set for Berlin G. Meyers Parkway extension project

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – After decades, the Berlin G. Meyers Parkway Phase Three Project appears to be gathering some steam.

The first public hearing on the project will happen on Thursday, January 23.

The project has been long anticipated because of the stalling of traffic on Berlin G. Meyers Parkway at Old Trolley Road.

Residents believe that the back up of traffic is intolerable.

“I think extending this Parkway is a good idea. A very good idea,” said Albert Vicario, a Summerville resident.

The project will extend the Berlin G. Meyers Parkway for two and half miles and will rejoin Highway 17-A on the other side of Summerville High School.

It’s expected to cost around $125 million.

Work is expected to begin in early 2021 and be completed by early 2024.