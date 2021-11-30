First responder monument part of improvement project at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction on a monument dedicated to first responders is underway at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

The monument will be located near the existing war memorial. It’s part of planned improvement updates for the park located beneath the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

It will feature a large bell with a replica of the bridge towers and will pay tribute to all first responders, police, and firefighters in the Mount Pleasant community.

There will also be other features added to the park including two new basketball and four pickleball courts, splash pads, and more.