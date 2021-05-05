First responder, veteran-owned coffee shop opens in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A coffee company created by a veteran and law enforcement officer is celebrating its grand opening in Summerville on Wednesday.

The owners of OneNation Coffee, which was founded in Charleston, said the company gives a very real understanding of what it means to be on the frontlines.

Frontline workers themselves, the owners make it their goal to give back. Specifically, giving back to the WLS Foundation for veterans and first responders, and coffee to first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every pound of coffee they sell gives a dollar back to the WLS Foundation for veterans and first responders suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

At the start of the pandemic, OneNation Coffee donated 2,000 pounds of coffee to those on the frontlines. A thousand pounds alone were donated to hospitals in South Carolina.

The grand opening starts at 3:00 p.m. at the coffee shop located at 398 E 5th North Street, in Summerville. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette will speak at the grand opening.

The company began as a passion project in a garage, and it’s since expanded into the new shop. About 75 local companies and Nonprofits are expected to be attendance.