First responders are shining lights on patients at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston first responders are joining forces to ‘wave goodnight’ to the children and healthcare heroes at Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

Police, fire and EMS park their vehicles outside the children’s hospital, and when the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., they turn their lights on for five minutes, so that the patents inside can see them shine and know their community is here to say goodnight.

It’s a simple gesture, but with a big impact.

With these children facing their own battles every single day, the community’s support is shining all the way up to the very top floor.

“We wanna brighten their night, put a smile on their faces before they go to bed. All the Lowcountry’s first responders; fire, EMS, police, it’s a collaborative effort,” said Sgt. Sean Engles with the Charleston Police Department.

Hospitals can be a scary place, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. A big reason why the light display makes as little noise as possible. “We decided we didn’t want to use any of the sirens because it’s a visual display – the kids are in their rooms and looking out. It wouldn’t have been effective and might even cause a disturbance.”

Every Thursday night, for the rest of the year, first responders will park and shine their lights to brighten patients’ days and their nights.

“This is our way of saying goodnight… everybody is going through a difficult time, it’s a very collaborative effort and everyone was very happy to do something nice for the children.”