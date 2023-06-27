NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – To serve and protect, and even create a makeshift wheelchair for someone in need – that’s exactly what happened when a North Charleston officer found a man whose wheelchair had been stolen last weekend.
Ptl. Samuel Sanders with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a call on Saturday regarding a man who was stranded on the road after someone allegedly took his wheelchair near a Walmart shopping center.
Officials with the agency said the officer and other first responders — including fire and EMS — worked together to create a makeshift wheelchair for the man.
“Thank you to all who helped him,” the department said in a post on social media.
It’s unclear if the man’s wheelchair was returned or if the chair was replaced.