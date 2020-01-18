First responders save dog from burning mobile home in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders saved a dog that was trapped inside of a mobile home during a fire.

The fire was reported at around 10:14 PM on Friday, January 17 at a mobile home on Fillie Court.

First responders said that everyone was out of the mobile home except their dog, who was trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the mobile home.

They were able to find the dog, named Twinkie, and brought him to safety.

The fire was extinguished and a search was completed.

No injuries were reported due to the fire.

The North Charleston Fire Department and Dorchester County EMS were both on scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the family that was displaced from their home because of the damage.

A cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.