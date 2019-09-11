First responders walk silently across the Ravenel Bridge to honor 9/11 victims

Charleston, SC – Monday Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum along with the Mt Pleasant Police Department host the 6th Annual 9/11 Silent Walk.

The walk across the Ravenel Bridge begins downtown Charleston at exactly 8:46 am to honor the lives lost when the first plane hit the Tower. First responders for various departments will participate.

“Today we honor the brave men and women who died 18 years ago in the devastating attacks of 9/11. May we never forget the 2,977 first responders, parents, sons, daughters, and loved ones lost,” Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum posted on Facebook.

The 9/11 Silent Walk Remembrance Ceremony will immediately follow the walk. The ceremony is at noon on the Yorktown.