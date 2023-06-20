GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A day out on the water quickly went south for two boat crews off the coast of Georgetown County on Monday. As the sky grew dark, boats began racing back to port, retreating from an incoming storm. One small charter boat didn’t quite make it back in time and remained in open water bracing against the elements.

The small charter boat was taking on water and Captain Bill Stewart said the boat was no match for the waves; he grabbed a bucket and began bailing out.

“I got down on my knees, waist deep in water, and I probably unloaded 25 to 35-gallon buckets out of the boat through the eye of the storm,” said Captain Stewart

That’s when another boat came to the rescue. A 59-foot Spencer Yacht named the Liaho spotted the charter in distress. Even through the chaos of the storm, the Liaho’s captain, Glenn Wilson, knew he had to act.

“I was just sitting there, and I was like first off, I was like man I cannot leave these people. I was just thinking about my family, you just don’t do that… you just don’t do that,” said Captain Wilson.

The Liaho’s first mate, Joshua Ashton, said he remembers hearing Captain Stewart’s cries for help through the noise of the storm.

“To tell you the truth the first time I heard the screams I thought it was the wind. That’s what was eerie about it because when the wind stopped in a bit of a gust, I could still hear her screaming. It makes you remember your family when you’re out there and you see other people in terror it was horrible.” Joshua Ashton, First Mate on the Liaho

While no one was injured, the Liaho was damaged when lightning struck the water roughly 200 yards from the yacht, causing it to lose power. The Liaho then relied on the small charter boat to go and get help.

At the end of the day, Captain Wilson says he is just happy everyone got back to shore safely.

“I just thank God, everything’s ok, my crew is safe his crew is safe, everyone’s back to the dock safe and we can have a better day… go fishing,” said Captain Wilson.

Captain Wilson’s crew said a damaged boat can always be fixed but the lives of those on board are most important.