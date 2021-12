CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters on Daniel Island will head to the polls next month for a special election to fill a seat on Charleston City Council.

Five candidates have filed to run for a seat formerly held by Marie Delcioppo, who announced in October that she was stepping down due to a “recent health challenge.”

Delcioppo was elected in November 2019 to serve the Daniel Island and Wando communities.

News 2 previously reported the special election will take place on January 11th.