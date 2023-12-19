CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Five endangered loggerhead sea turtles suffering from “cold stun” are now recovering at the South Carolina Aquarium after being flown to the state from Massachusetts.

The five juvenile sea turtle patients — Fontina, Gruyere, Monterey Jack, Pecorino and Romano — arrived at the Charleston aquarium Friday for rehabilitation.

“With loggerheads being the state reptile of South Carolina, it felt extra special to welcome them here to continue their rehabilitation journey,” said Melissa Ranly, Sea Turtle Care Center manager at the South Carolina Aquarium.

A sea turtle patient is measured (South Carolina Aquarium)

Aquarium staff hold up Monterey Jack’s intake details (South Carolina Aquarium)

A loggerhead sea turtles awaits exam (South Carolina Aquarium)

Aquarium staff check the heartrate of a loggerhead (South Carolina Aquarium)

Aquarium staff record vitals on loggerhead sea turtle patient (South Carolina Aquarium)

Aquarium staff handles incoming sea turtle for transfer (South Carolina Aquarium)

Dr. Lauren checks the eyesight of one of the loggerheads (South Carolina Aquarium)

Aquarium staff takes vitals on loggerheads (South Carolina Aquarium)

According to NOAA Fisheries, sea turtles are unable to regulate their body temperatures, so cold-stunning can occur when they are exposed to a rapid change in temperature in their surrounding environment. The condition can cause hypothermia, lethargy, and an increased risk of secondary health problems.

Aquarium officials said hundreds of sea turtles have already been stranded off the coast of Cape Cod, Mass. this winter due to cold-stunning, a phenomenon that is becoming more frequent as amid rapidly changing ocean temperatures.

Each turtle, which weigh between approximately 14 and 33 pounds, has undergone a preliminary assessment to determine the severity of its symptoms and required treatment.

If you find a sick, injured, or dead sea turtle on the beach, you can contact the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) hotline at 1 (800) 922-5431.

