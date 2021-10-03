Five displaced after Sunday afternoon house fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday afternoon, North Charleston fire crews responded to a house fire in the Archdale Landing community.

The fire occurred on Blue Ridge Trail.

Officials say when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a single-story home with fires seen from the home’s attic, just above the garage.

All residents evacuated the home and relocated to a neighbor’s home. Firefighters attacked the flames and medical care was provided to one resident until EMS arrived.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the five residents displaced from the home.

