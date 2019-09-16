Five injured in crash with entrapment near Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision with entrapment over the weekend.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened Saturday just before 8:30 a.m. near Walterboro.

Officials said a minivan and Lexus sedan collided head-on in a curve along Burlington Road.

Five people suffered non-life threatening injuries in that crash, but the driver of the minivan became trapped in the wreckage. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Firefighters used special tools to remove the passenger door and freed the adult male from the vehicle.

Two adults and two small children in the Lexus were also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.