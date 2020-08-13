Five new Commissioners appointed to Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission on Wednesday announced the appointment of five new Commissioners, as well as the reappointment of four existing Commissioners.

Among the newly appointed are two from SC: Veronica Hemmingway of Charleston and Dawn Dawson-House of Columbia. They join existing SC members Victoria Smalls of St. Helena Island, Herb Frazier of Charleston, and Sherman Pyatt of Charleston.

The remaining members are from North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida — states with whom SC shares the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor.

Members are “selected by the US National Park Service in partnership with the State Historic Preservation Offices” for member-states, then “confirmed and appointed by the Secretary of the Interior.”

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor “is a federal National Heritage Area” (NHA) which serves to “preserve, share, and interpret the history, traditional cultural practices, heritage sites, and natural resources associated with Gullah Geechee people” of the area.

Heather L. Hodges, Executive Director of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor NHA, said that the new Commissioners “bring an incredible array of professional experiences to our work in addition to their records of community service,” which she says will be vital for the Commission’s strategic goals moving forward.

The full Commission is comprised of: