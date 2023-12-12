CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fleet Landing will be closed for January due to renovations that will add a raw bar to the establishment.

The raw bar will feature items like oysters on the half-shell, fresh fish crudo dishes, seafood towers, shrimp cocktails, and more. The raw bar will seat 16 guests.

When Fleet Landing re-opens, the restaurant will resume regular hours with lunch from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Items from the raw bar will also be available to order at restaurant tables.