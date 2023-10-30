NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Halloween is near and to celebrate Flight Adventure Park is hosting a Jump ’N Treat celebration on Monday, Oct. 30.

Flight Adventure Park will be handing out $5 jump tickets from 4 – 8 p.m. to anyone who arrives in costume.

Guest should bring their best scare because the park will have a costume contest that is sponsored by the Summerville Family YMCA.

Local businesses and organizations will be present to hand out candy to all who attend.

Flight Adventure Park is located at 8551 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston.