CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another round of soaking rain will impact the Charleston metro on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has again issued a flood advisory for Charleston County through the morning commute. Forecasters say flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected until at least 8:15 a.m.

“Heavy rain will spread across the Charleston peninsula over the next hour and will produce minor to moderate flooding,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

According to Marthers, scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the table Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

“Although we will still dodge scattered showers and thunderstorms, expect a little more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 80s,” he said.

Rain chances will begin to drop Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine and hotter temperatures around the 90s moving into the area.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage again Friday and Saturday.