Flooding causes multiple road closures in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is monitoring roads in Downtown Charleston for flooding as damages are being reported throughout the Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

As of 7:23 a.m., the Charleston Police Department has reported the following road closures due to flooding:

Calhoun St. at Ogier St. with all lanes closed

Cannon Park all lanes closed, all surrounding areas

Gadsden St. at Bennett/Bull all lanes closed

Hwy 61 at 526 Overpass all lanes closed

King St. at Huger St. all lanes closed

Rutledge St. at Simons St. with all lanes closed

Washington St. at Laurens/Hasell with all lanes closed

Wentworth St. at Barre St. with all lanes closed

Windermere Blvd. at Chadwick/William Ackerman with all lanes closed

Crosstown NB at President/Spring St. with all lanes closed

Multiple partially lanes are blocked in the following areas of Downtown:

Crosstown SB at President/Spring St. with lanes partially closed

Calhoun St. at Smith/Courtney with partially lanes closed

Multiple streets are under a warning of possible closures if flooding continues to worsen. Those include the following:

Calhoun St at Jonathan Lucas/Smith

Hagood Ave. at Fishburne/Line St.

Harleston Village with all surrounding areas

Lockwood Dr. at Wentworth/Broad

President St. at Fishburne/Line

This is a developing story. News 2 Team will continue to update closures as roads become reopened throughout the day.

