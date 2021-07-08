Flooding causes multiple road closures in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is monitoring roads in Downtown Charleston for flooding as damages are being reported throughout the Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

As of 7:23 a.m., the Charleston Police Department has reported the following road closures due to flooding:

  • Calhoun St. at Ogier St. with all lanes closed
  • Cannon Park all lanes closed, all surrounding areas
  • Gadsden St. at Bennett/Bull all lanes closed
  • Hwy 61 at 526 Overpass all lanes closed
  • King St. at Huger St. all lanes closed
  • Rutledge St. at Simons St. with all lanes closed
  • Washington St. at Laurens/Hasell with all lanes closed
  • Wentworth St. at Barre St. with all lanes closed
  • Windermere Blvd. at Chadwick/William Ackerman with all lanes closed
  • Crosstown NB at President/Spring St. with all lanes closed

Multiple partially lanes are blocked in the following areas of Downtown:

  • Crosstown SB at President/Spring St. with lanes partially closed
  • Calhoun St. at Smith/Courtney with partially lanes closed

Multiple streets are under a warning of possible closures if flooding continues to worsen. Those include the following:

  • Calhoun St at Jonathan Lucas/Smith
  • Hagood Ave. at Fishburne/Line St.
  • Harleston Village with all surrounding areas
  • Lockwood Dr. at Wentworth/Broad
  • President St. at Fishburne/Line

This is a developing story. News 2 Team will continue to update closures as roads become reopened throughout the day.

