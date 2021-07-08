Flooding causes multiple road closures in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is monitoring roads in Downtown Charleston for flooding as damages are being reported throughout the Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
As of 7:23 a.m., the Charleston Police Department has reported the following road closures due to flooding:
- Calhoun St. at Ogier St. with all lanes closed
- Cannon Park all lanes closed, all surrounding areas
- Gadsden St. at Bennett/Bull all lanes closed
- Hwy 61 at 526 Overpass all lanes closed
- King St. at Huger St. all lanes closed
- Rutledge St. at Simons St. with all lanes closed
- Washington St. at Laurens/Hasell with all lanes closed
- Wentworth St. at Barre St. with all lanes closed
- Windermere Blvd. at Chadwick/William Ackerman with all lanes closed
- Crosstown NB at President/Spring St. with all lanes closed
Multiple partially lanes are blocked in the following areas of Downtown:
- Crosstown SB at President/Spring St. with lanes partially closed
- Calhoun St. at Smith/Courtney with partially lanes closed
Multiple streets are under a warning of possible closures if flooding continues to worsen. Those include the following:
- Calhoun St at Jonathan Lucas/Smith
- Hagood Ave. at Fishburne/Line St.
- Harleston Village with all surrounding areas
- Lockwood Dr. at Wentworth/Broad
- President St. at Fishburne/Line
This is a developing story. News 2 Team will continue to update closures as roads become reopened throughout the day.
Be the first to receive breaking news alerts 📲 Sign up for News 2’s breaking news email