CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads in downtown Charleston are closed Wednesday afternoon because of flooding.
The Charleston Police Department is monitoring several downtown roads after heavy rain associated with afternoon storms caused flooding throughout the peninsula.
Ashley Avenue at Fishburne Street – all lanes closed
Broad Street between the beginning of Broad to Rutledge Avenue – all lanes closed
East Bay Street at South Street – all lanes closed
Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue– all lanes closed
Fishburne Street from President to Rutledge – all lanes closed
Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street – all lanes closed
Huger Street at King Street – all lanes closed
Rutledge Avenye at US 17 – all lanes closed
S Market Street between Meeting Street and E Bay Street – all lanes closed
Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue – all lanes closed