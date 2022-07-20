CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads in downtown Charleston are closed Wednesday afternoon because of flooding.

The Charleston Police Department is monitoring several downtown roads after heavy rain associated with afternoon storms caused flooding throughout the peninsula.

Ashley Avenue at Fishburne Street – all lanes closed

Broad Street between the beginning of Broad to Rutledge Avenue – all lanes closed

East Bay Street at South Street – all lanes closed

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue– all lanes closed

Fishburne Street from President to Rutledge – all lanes closed

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street – all lanes closed

Huger Street at King Street – all lanes closed

Rutledge Avenye at US 17 – all lanes closed

S Market Street between Meeting Street and E Bay Street – all lanes closed

Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue – all lanes closed