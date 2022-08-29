CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department said the following roads are currently being impacted:

Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Huger Street at Meeting and N Tracy

King Street at Huger Street

North Market Street between East Bay Street and Meeting Street

South Market Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street

Rutledge Avenue at Sheppard

Septima Clark Parkway between Ashley Avenue and Spring Street; and Wescott Ct and Ashley Ave.

Flooding is also impacting several roads in North Charleston. You can see a list of those closures by clicking here.

Charleston County is under a moderate flood advisory until 3:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said steady rain is expected to impact the Charleston area into the late afternoon.