CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department said the following roads are currently being impacted:

  • Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
  • Huger Street at Meeting and N Tracy
  • King Street at Huger Street
  • North Market Street between East Bay Street and Meeting Street
  • South Market Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street
  • Rutledge Avenue at Sheppard
  • Septima Clark Parkway between Ashley Avenue and Spring Street; and Wescott Ct and Ashley Ave.

Flooding is also impacting several roads in North Charleston. You can see a list of those closures by clicking here.

Charleston County is under a moderate flood advisory until 3:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said steady rain is expected to impact the Charleston area into the late afternoon.