CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston.
The Charleston Police Department said the following roads are currently being impacted:
- Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
- Huger Street at Meeting and N Tracy
- King Street at Huger Street
- North Market Street between East Bay Street and Meeting Street
- South Market Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street
- Rutledge Avenue at Sheppard
- Septima Clark Parkway between Ashley Avenue and Spring Street; and Wescott Ct and Ashley Ave.
Flooding is also impacting several roads in North Charleston. You can see a list of those closures by clicking here.
Charleston County is under a moderate flood advisory until 3:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said steady rain is expected to impact the Charleston area into the late afternoon.