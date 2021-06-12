Flooding prompts road closures in downtown Charleston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads are closed in downtown Charleston on Saturday due to flooding.

A flash flood warning is in place for much of the Charleston area as storm storms with heavy rain move across the tri-county region.

Current road closures in downtown Charleston per Charleston PD include:

Romney/N. Nassau; King St./ Huger St. closed due to flooding; Harleston Village (nearly all roads are impassable); Cannon Park (Calhoun in between Smith and Rutledge closed due to flooding.)

For information on streets closed in Charleston due flooding visit: https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!