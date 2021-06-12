Flooding prompts road closures in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads are closed in downtown Charleston on Saturday due to flooding.

A flash flood warning is in place for much of the Charleston area as storm storms with heavy rain move across the tri-county region.

Current road closures in downtown Charleston per Charleston PD include:

Romney/N. Nassau; King St./ Huger St. closed due to flooding; Harleston Village (nearly all roads are impassable); Cannon Park (Calhoun in between Smith and Rutledge closed due to flooding.)

For information on streets closed in Charleston due flooding visit: https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/