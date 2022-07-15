CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Showers and thunderstorms on Friday could bring another round of flooding to parts of the Charleston metro.

Storm Team 2 said a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms – including heavy rain, lightning, and some flooding – are possible Friday and through the weekend.

Flooding was reported in North Charleston, Hanahan, and Summerville as storms rolled through the Lowcountry during the evening on Thursday, leaving many roads impassable.

“Although a severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, the overall threat from wind damage, hail, and tornadoes is very, very low,” said Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Higher rain chances will continue through the weekend. There is a daily risk of showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. “We don’t expect a washout, but be sure to have an indoor backup plan in case storms approach,” said Marthers.

Flooding is again possible in some areas.

