COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue released details on a single-car crash that left one dead on Wednesday.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, an Acura MDX was traveling at a high speed northbound on I-95 when it veered off the road and struck two trees.

News 2 initially reported the crash on Wednesday with limited details available.

Officials say crews arrived to find two passengers trapped in the car.

The female driver received traumatic injuries and the adult female passenger was also injured.

Both women were wearing seatbelts.

Firefighter-Paramedics began treating both patients while they were still in the car while a medical helicopter was dispatched.

via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The driver was transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center. She died shortly after arriving at the Trauma Center.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, but according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the woman is from Florida.

I-95 was operating with one lane for two hours.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.