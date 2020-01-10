Flounder population at an all time low in South Carolina

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is known for its fresh, local seafood.

One staple at local restaurants is Flounder. Delaney Goodrich, manager of R.B.’s Seafood Restaurant on Shem Creek, says that Flounder makes up 20-25% of their sales.

As common as it is on menus, the Flounder population hit an all time low in South Carolina in 2019.

Mel Bell, Director of the Office of Fisheries Management for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR), has been closely monitoring the data.

“The stock assessment results indicated that the flounder population was extremely low, and low enough that unless measures are taken to rebuild the population, we’re in danger of not being able to sustain the population; now of course that’s regionally.”

Experts at DNR are assessing how to handle the situation.

“Typically in fisheries management, in trying to control the harvest…you only have a few options. You can decrease the bag limit or the possession limit that folks are allowed. You can sometimes, if it makes sense, you can adjust the size limit. You can do both, or you can also look at a seasonal approach,” said Bell.

Right now, DNR is focusing on outreach and education. They are also trying to incorporate community feedback by encouraging local fishermen to take a survey on the DNR website.

