Flowertown Festival returns after hiatus in 2020

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Family YMCA’s Flowertown Festival is now underway after being canceled in 2020 and delayed this past spring due to COVID-19.

Those who attended day one of the weekend festival say they are happy the annual event is back.

Mark Phoenix, otherwise known as “Big Daddy” of Big Daddy’s Pork Skins is from Johns Island: “We got the best pork skins in the whole southeast,” he said with pride. “We make it fresh on the spot and we are one of the only places that have pimento cheese pork rinds. I invented that flavor.”

Phoenix says the festival means a lot for small businesses in the state. “We really missed it last year, we did nothing last year,” he said.

Ann LaRose said she’s been coming to the Flowertown Festival for 25 years, at least, and missed the fun event. Sue Tileston echoed that feeling: “We love the Flowertown Festival,” she said. “It’s everything- people get together, we haven’t seen each other in a long time. We run into one another and we see friends all over again. It’s fantastic.”

While it’s primarily an arts and crafts festival, you will also find business and civic vendors, and a host of food and food trucks. Plus, there are rides and games for the kids.

There will also be some Christmas-related booths this year since the event is being held in October.

“We had a vendor call and say that she doesn’t normally come to our show because she does holiday items and she was really excited to be able to join us for the fall event,” said Caughell. “I’m looking forward to some matching Christmas pajamas and some fun fall wreaths.”

This year’s Flowertown Festival will take place Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.