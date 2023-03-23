SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The 50th annual Flowertown Festival is just one week away.

The festival — which brings thousands of people to Summerville each year — is a three-day-long event running from March 31 through April 2 and is considered one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the region.

The annual event raises money for the Summerville Family YCMA with proceeds used to support scholarships for those who cannot afford fees at the Y.

More than 200 artists and craft vendors are featured during the festival, along with food from local restaurants and food trucks, children’s activities and rides, and a farmer’s market.

Admission to the festival as well as parking is free and open to the public.

Prior to the festival’s kickoff, the YMA will host its first “Flowertown Fling” at the Rollins Edwards Community Center on March 25. Guests will be treated to food stations, a full bar, live performances from Soul Fish, and the chance to bid on items in silent and live auctions.

Organizers said funds from the “Flowertown Fling” will go toward helping families pay for programs such as diabetes prevention, swim lessons, youth sports, summer camp, and more.

For information on tickets for the Fling, contact Development Director Ashleigh Reed at 843-486-1466 or Ashleigh.reed@summervilleymca.org.

The 50th Flowertown Festival runs March 31 and April 1 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and April 2 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.