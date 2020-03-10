Flu and Coronavirus: How to get the right level of care for your symptoms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Coronavirus has been causing panic around the globe. With cases beginning to show up in South Carolina, residents should know when and how to seek care.

Medical experts are stressing that you should make a phone call describing your symptoms before ever going to the doctors office, so they can advise you on what sort of medical intervention is needed.

Those who contract a virus who do not have a primary care physician or a family doctor, still have ways to get care.

Many people who don’t have a family doctor go to Urgent Care facilities when they get sick. Doctors at such facilities, like Dr. David Wright, are making preparations for anything from the flu, to the Coronavirus.

“Basically, with Coronavirus, we ask about history, any travel, the symptoms specifically for the Coronavirus, very sick patients, is high fever, and lower respiratory symptoms, but the flu is way more common…if someone does present [with coronavirus symptoms] here, we notify DHEC, we have a system in place.” Dr. David Wright, Health First, Mt. Pleasant

Depending on the severity of symptoms, you may feel like you need to be treated at a large hospital like MUSC.

Dr. Robert Ball says that they are well prepared and offering guidance to smaller practices.

“Most community physicians and their practices have to learn more about the Coronavirus in order to screen patients. Please don’t let patients walk into your office with the major symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath because they may have Coronavirus.” Dr. Robert Ball, MUSC

Dr. Ball’s advice for health care providers is to come up with a system they follow each time when handling patients.

“Set up a small algorithm that is simple. Have patients call, say what their symptoms are, have your front-line staff ask if they have traveled or been around people who have had flu-like symptoms. If so, have them come in the back door and give them a mask, and have one health care worker with a mask do the initial screening, per the CDC protocol.” Dr. Robert Ball, MUSC

Doctors continue to stress the importance of staying calm and emphasizing all of the different ways that you can get care, some from inside your own home. MUSC and Trident hospitals are offering free, virtual care programs in an effort to help screen people who think they may have Coronavirus, more information on those can be found here.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.