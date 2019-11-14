Flying with Thanksgiving food: what you can and cannot pack

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – thanksgiving is only two weeks from Thursday and officials at the Charleston International Airport say this is the busiest time of year for travel.

The Transportation Security Administration wants to help educate travelers on what Thanksgiving dinner items you can and cannot travel with.

TSA officials say that solids like pies, boxed stuffing, potatoes, dinner rolls, and even a completely frozen or cooked turkey can go in your carry-on.

But liquids including wine, gravy, canned pumpkin, and cranberry sauce must go in your checked bag.

“The basic rule of thumb when deciding whether or not it needs to go in a carry-on bag or a checked bag is if you can pump it, pour it, spread it or spray it, it’s liquid form and it’s going to need to go into your checked bag,” explained regional TSA spokesman, Mark Howell. “Otherwise, if it’s 3.4 ounces it is okay for your carry-on.”

This year, the Transportation Security Administration is expecting nearly 27-million travelers to pass through security checkpoints over the holiday.