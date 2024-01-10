CHARLESTON COUNTY S.C. (WCBD)–Tuesday’s storm resulted in several bridge closures across Charleston County as high winds made driving conditions unsafe.

The Ravenel Bridge and Ben Sawyer Bridge were two of several bridges affected by the high winds from the severe storm.

“The wind speeds and velocity of the wind was so great yesterday afternoon and early evening that it just made travel extremely hazardous on all our bridges, said Michael Gillooly,” Inspector of Charleston Police Department.

On Tuesday evening, a gust of wind traveled over 60 miles per hour on the Ravenel Bridge, causing a semi-truck to overturn, blocking two lanes. The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital immediately.

The South Carolina Transportation Services Department issued a mandate for all bridge closures due to safety.

Unfortunately, it took us the intended time to reopen the bridge due to the very high winds. It was just too unsafe for our officers and the tow truck drivers to get it back up on the bridge to overturn the truck and move it from the lane,” said Gillooly.

Strong winds linked with Tuesday’s storm caused a power line on the bridge to go down and blow out a transformer on the Ben Sawyer bridge.

Dominion Energy replaced the utility pole. After experts examined the power lines, town officials opened the bridge.

In a statement to News 2, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said

“We want the public to know that although this closure was frustrating, it was necessary. The safety of the public is our first concern.”