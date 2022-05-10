FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Two proposals for parking rate increases on Folly Beach will be presented to the city council on Tuesday night.

Reef Parking, the city’s parking provider, will be presenting the options to city council.

Parking now on Folly Beach is $2 an hour or $10 per day.

The two proposals are below

Rate increase of 50 cents to $2.50 an hour and $10.50 per day.

Rate increase of $1 to $3 an hour and $11 per day.

Both rates would apply to The Washout, beach access lots and Arctic Avenue.

The all day parking lots on Arctic Avenue will stay at $15 per vehicle.

This is the first time since 2019 that rates would be increased. The City of Folly Beach says that city council can approve the rate increases on Tuesday night if they agree on an option.

Reef Parking says that the increases would help pay for the salaries of its staff, cover the costs of pay station materials and the city’s beach upkeep.