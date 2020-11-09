Folly Beach could soon ban smoking on the beach and beach access areas

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials on Folly Beach are considering a proposal to ban smoking on the beach.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says the possible smoking ban on the beach is in the early stages of discussion right now.

“I just hope they do ban it,” said one beachgoer on Monday. “That would be really great.”

A draft of a potential ordinance says the city is looking at reducing a primary source of litter on the beachfront. Currently, littler laws do exist, but they must be witnesses to be enforced.

“I think they should ban it. I think that the beaches are pure and beautiful, and it smells, and people are very inconsiderate.”

The draft would prohibit smoking on the beach, beachfront, and access points. That would include carrying or holding lighted or activated pipes, cigars, cigarettes, electronic smoking devices, or other lighted or activated smoking products.

“Well, I think it’s reasonable,” said Jane George, who was visiting Folly on Monday. “Certainly, if people are opposed or have issued being around cigarette smoke, just like in a restaurant, there’s no reason – there are other places you can go to smoke.”

Surfside Beach, Isle of Palms, and Sullivan’s Island already prohibit smoking on the beach.

If passed as written, you would be subject to a $25 fine for the first violation, $50 for the second within a year, and $100 for a third and other violations within a year.

“If you are smoking in these areas, really to be conscious if there are kids around. Don’t leave trash around, just be a good overall person and citizen; but I don’t personally believe that the government should start getting involved in where people can or cannot do things where they have the right to choose themselves,” said Case Albrecht.

Folly Beach plans to hold a work session in November and will take public comment through the Holidays, and reading on the proposed ordinance could take place in January or February of 2021.

City council will discuss the issue Tuesday night during a meeting at 6:00 p.m.