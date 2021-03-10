Folly Beach extends mask requirement, prohibits smoking on beach and beach properties

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach City Council on Wednesday voted to extend the mask ordinance through the State of Emergency and prohibit smoking on both the beach and beach access points.

The vote was unanimous to extend the mask mandate.

Mayor Tim Goodwin noted that this amendment extending the ordinance was the seventh since the original measure was put in place.

The Folly Beach City Council also voted to pass an ordinance that prohibits smoking both on the beach and beach access points.

The ordinance defines smoking as smoking, carrying or holding any smoking products or devices that burn tobacco or any combustible substance.

If caught smoking on the beach or any beach properties, the first offense carries a $25 fine, the second offense a $50 fine, and $100 fine for a third or more violation.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story stated the smoking ordinance would be shelved, but that motion was voted down.