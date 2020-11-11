Folly Beach leaders strike down smoking ban, will enforce no surfing or swimming near pier construction

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach City Council shot down both a smoking and surfing ban during a council meeting Tuesday night.

The smoking ban would have meant fines for anyone caught smoking on the beach and beach access points. It was proposed to reduce a primary source of litter on the beachfront.

It would have included carrying or holding lighted or activated pipes, cigars, cigarettes, electronic smoking devices, or other lighted or activated smoking products.

Meanwhile, city council also said that instead of imposing a temporary surfing ban while the Folly Beach Pier is under renovations, they will crack down on enforcing state law.

That law bans surfing, swimming and fishing within 200-feet of the pier.

Officials with Charleston County Parks said the new pier is expected to open in the Spring of 2023.