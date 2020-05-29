Folly Beach officially cancels 4th of July fireworks display

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders on Folly Beach have officially canceled 4th of July fireworks display.

According to a press release on Friday, the Folly Beach Association of Business (FAB) and the City of Folly Beach determined that the fireworks display would create an environment that could pose a significant risk to the safety of the community.

“With social distancing concerns already plaguing area beaches, the City of Folly Beach cited the burden that throngs of people would place on Public Safety officials and security staff, when July 4th is already a busy beach day,” the release said.

“We have struggled with this decision,” says FAB President, Lynn Oliver. “As an association, we take great pride in our ability to execute the fireworks displays and the festivals that bring visitors to our island to support our businesses. Ultimately it comes down to the city strongly urging us to not put the residents at risk, not knowing what coronavirus will look like in a month.”

Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath said public safety was a concern for the city’s reason to cancel the July 4th fireworks.

The Isle of Palms also decided not to have their fireworks display.