FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- City officials are asking for the public to weigh in on plans for a new park on Folly Beach.

In 2022, the city acquired a parcel of greenspace using funds from the Charleston County Greenbelt Program with plans to create a public park.

The half-acre property at 502 and 504 E. Huron Avenue consists of mixed high ground, wetlands, and salt marsh.

The Folly Beach Parks and Recreation Committee developed four initial concepts for the park and is now asking the public to share their thoughts newly released survey.

The City of Folly Beach will hold an open house at the community center on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. to discuss plans for the park.